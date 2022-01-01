Go
Don Tortas San Mateo LLC

5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101

Popular Items

French Fries Basket$2.50
Medium Horchata AF$4.18
Hawaiana#8$10.95
Deli Ham, Smoked Pork Chop, Grilled Pineapple & Melted Cheese/Chuleta Ahumada, Jamón, Piña y Queso Derretido.
La Patrona#10$11.95
Deli Ham, Breaded steak, Pork Leg & Melted Cheese/Jamon, Milanesa de Res, Pierna Ahumada y Queso Derretido.
La Perrona#15$13.95
Deli Ham, Panela Cheese, Breaded Steak, Smoked Pork Chop, Beef Franks & Melted Cheese/ Jamón, Queso Panela, Chuleta Ahumada, Milanesa de Res, Salchicha y Queso Derretido
La Chale!#9$11.95
Deli Ham, Breaded Steak, Beef Franks & Melted cheese/ Jamón, Milanesa de Res, Salchicha & Queso Derretido.
La Burqueña#14$13.95
Grilled Steak, Mexican Chorizo, Roasted Green chiles & Panela Cheese/Carne Asada, Chorizo, Chiles Asados y Queso Panela
La Toxica#11$10.95
Grilled Steak, Smoked Pork Chop, & Melted Cheese/ Carne Asada, Chuleta Ahumada, y Queso Derretido.
La Rancherita#13$12.95
Deli Ham, American Cheese Mexican Chorizo, Grilled Steak & Melted Cheese/Jamon, Queso Americano, Chorizo, Carne Asada y Queso derretido
Medium Piña AF$4.18
Albuquerque NM

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
