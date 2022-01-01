Go
Dona Habana Restaurant

Come in and enjoy Authentic Cuban Cuisine in Boston!

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

811 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)

Popular Items

Empanadas de Res$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
Ropa Vieja$20.00
BRAISED SHREDDED BEEF WITH SAUTEED RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, GARLIC, AND SOFRITO
Chicharrón De Puerco$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
Maduros$5.00
SWEET PLANTAINS
Arroz Imperial Con Maduros$23.00
BAKED CASSEROLE LAYERS OF YELLOW RICE, PULLED CHICKEN SEASONED WITH CUBAN SPICES, AND TOPPED W/ BLENDED CHEESES & SWEET PLANTAINS
Empanadas De Pollo$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
Traditional Seafood Paella$32.00
SEAFOOD RICE W/ SHRIMP, LOBSTER, CLAMS, MUSSELS & CALAMARI
Arroz Blanco$4.00
WHITE RICE
Churros$8.00
FRIED DOUGH PASTRY WITH MELTED DULCE DE LECHE
Mini Cubanitos$15.00
CUBAN MINI SANDWICHES
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

811 Massachusetts Ave

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

