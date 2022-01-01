Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

Dona Maria Tamales

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

SINGLE TAMAL
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Rice
Spanish Rice
Choose your size:
side is 8oz.
pint is 16 oz.
quart is 32 oz.
Salsa
Choose the type of salsa and size.
Small- 8oz. cup
Medium- 16 oz. cup
Large- 32 oz. cup
Menudo Soup
cow stomach with hominy in a red chile base soup
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
FAMILY PACK$55.95
👩‍👩‍👧‍👦1 dz. tamales
1 quart rice, 1 quart beans, med chips and md salsa.
Could feeds 8 people!
Chips
Homemade Chips. Choose your size:
Small for 2-4 people
Medium for 6-8 people
Large for 10-12 people
Bean Dip$6.50
Refried beans with melted cheese on top. (GF)
Lunch #18$12.95
Two enchiladas served with rice and beans.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas NV 89101

Directions

