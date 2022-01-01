Don Diego Mexican Cafe
Relaxed atmosphere located in uptown Sedona. Delicious authentic Mexican food and drinks. Beautiful red rock views.
270 N State Route 89A • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
270 N State Route 89A
Sedona AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Canyon Breeze
Thank you for dining with us!
Sedona Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
Sedona Memories Bakery Café
Freshly baked bread creates the best sandwich!