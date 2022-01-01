Go
Toast

Don Diego Mexican Cafe

Relaxed atmosphere located in uptown Sedona. Delicious authentic Mexican food and drinks. Beautiful red rock views.

270 N State Route 89A • $$

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

270 N State Route 89A

Sedona AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Canyon Breeze

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining with us!

Sedona Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sedona Memories Bakery Café

No reviews yet

Freshly baked bread creates the best sandwich!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston