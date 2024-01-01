Doner Shack Manchester [NEW] - Manchester Arndale, Unit R5 Halle Place
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Manchester Arndale, Unit R5 Halle Place, Manchester GB M4 3AQ
