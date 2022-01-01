Go
Toast

DonerG

Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA

2139 East Ball Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Doner Kebab Rice Plate$12.75
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Kids Plate$9.00
Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.
Turkish Street Fries$11.75
French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.
Doner Wrap$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Doner Saltado$12.50
Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Doner Pita Sandwich$9.75
Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Shish Kebab Plate$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Pita Sandwich$9.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
Istanbowl$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
See full menu

Location

2139 East Ball Rd

Anaheim CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FSK0023

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rad Beer Company

No reviews yet

Get RadBeer.com!

Lamill Coffee Anaheim

No reviews yet

LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

No reviews yet

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery was established in 1997 on a simple premise - to offer a variety of the finest American Regional cuisine and microbrews under one roof. We are proud to be the oldest brewery in the city of Anaheim. Conveniently located near the Honda Center, Angels Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center, our comfortable yet lively surroundings were designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. We hope that our commitment to quality will make us your favorite restaurant and brewery in Orange County.
American Regional cuisine best describes our thoughtfully crafted menu. We take pride in preparing our food from scratch every day. Our specialties include Poke Nachos, Short Rib Pappardelle, Nashville Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Market Salad. We offer 8 hand crafted beers - all available on tap. Come join us for Happy Hour and enjoy our weekly specials.
For more information, visit jtschmidsrestaurants.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston