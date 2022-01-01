Go
DonerG

3800 Barranca Pkway

Popular Items

DG Fries$4.75
Turkish Street Fries$13.00
French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.
Doner Pita Sandwich$10.75
Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Istanbowl$13.00
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$15.50
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Kids Plate$9.50
Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.
Doner Saltado$13.50
Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.
Doner Kebab Rice Plate$14.00
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Original Fladenbrot$13.00
Our Original Fladenbrot comes on a Grilled Soda Bread with Our DonerG House Sauce, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Pickled Red Cabbage, Pickles, French Fries and Doner Beef Kebab then topped with Red Chili Garlic Sauce.
Doner Wrap$11.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Location

Irvine CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
