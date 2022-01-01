Go
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL • GRILL

23642 Rockfield Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (960 reviews)

Popular Items

Doner Kebab Rice Plate$14.00
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Wrap$11.75
Start off with a Grilled Tortilla, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
DG Fries$4.75
Istanbowl$13.00
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Doner Pita Sandwich$10.75
Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Doner Wrap$11.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$14.00
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Doner Saltado$13.50
Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.
Turkish Street Fries$13.00
French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.
Pita Sandwich$10.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

23642 Rockfield Blvd

Lake Forest CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
