Donkey Coffee

Online ordering will be disabled during Mom's Weekend. We're still open, come on in!

17 W Washington St • $

Avg 4.8 (1152 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha
The tried and true classic, steamed milk balanced with rich espresso and dark chocolate.
Latte
The tried and true classic, steamed milk balanced with rich espresso.
Americano
Espresso and piping hot water combine to produce a bold drink with bright flavor.
Iced Teas
Coffee Cake$2.50
Frescante
Our sensational coffee milkshake, flavored exactly as you would like.
Power Chai
Hot or iced, this combination of our irresistible chai with espresso will both please and power you.
Cold Brew
Unmistakably smooth ice coffee, fresh from the tap!
Coffee
Our house light or dark roast coffee. Smooth, sustainable, sensational.
-Chai-
Black tea, rich spices, and milk come together in deliciously spicy sweetness.
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17 W Washington St

Athens OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
