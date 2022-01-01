Go
Toast

Donkey Taqueria

A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food.

GRILL

665 Wealthy St SE • $$

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)

Popular Items

Papas Verde$4.00
idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*
Carne Asada$6.00
marinated local ribeye, chipotle relish, toreados dulce, cilantro
Pollo Mole Negro$4.00
Roasted chicken thighs in a Oaxaca black mole sauce, topped with queso fresco, red onion and cilantro.
Chips & Guac$12.00
corn tortilla chips & house guacamole topped with pickled radish and cilantro
Gringo$4.00
seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla
Bruselas$4.00
soft corn tortilla, crispy fried brussels sprouts, jalapeno mayo, salsa verde, macha corn, queso cotija, bacon *cooked in oil that may contain gluten*
Pescado$6.00
soft corn tortillas, beer-battered fried cod, cabbage, lime, cilantro, red onion, chipotle-caper mayo
Chips & Queso$7.00
corn tortilla chips & house made queso dip
Carnitas$4.00
pork carnitas, queso fresco, pickled fruits, salsa Asu, cilantro
Pastor$4.00
soft corn tortilla, marinated & roasted pork* shoulder, grilled pineapple, white onion, cilantro
*cooked with onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

665 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maru Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Roll With It

No reviews yet

Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart.

Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT

All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home.

No stress, no mess, but just YES!

Royals

No reviews yet

Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!

The Winchester

No reviews yet

Save time and order take-out online: http://toasttab.com/winchester

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston