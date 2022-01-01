Go
Don Lolo’s

The best Cuban & Mexican cuisine in Hallandale!

822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$7.99
Boneless chicken strips, breaded and deep fried. Served with either french fries or white rice.
Pechuga de Pollo$10.99
Boneless breast of chicken, marianted and grilled with onions
Chicharron de Pollo$10.99
Cubes of marienated chicken, quickly fried and served with sauteed onions.
Pollo Asado$9.99
1/4 Roasted chicken, seasoned with garlic and Mojo sauce.
Beef Empanadas$2.50
Ropa Vieja$11.99
Shredded beef, slow cooked with green peppers, red peppers and onions in a special tomato sauce.
Ham Croquets$1.50
Ham and cheese filled breaded, rolled and deep fried.
Avocado Salad$4.99
Fresh cut avocado salad, topped with sliced spanish onions.
Tostones$3.99
Deep fried green plantains. (6)
Lechon Asado$10.99
Slow cooked, oven roasted shredded pork. Grilled with onions and topped with Mojo sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
