Donnelly's Dockside

Donnelly's Dockside

SEAFOOD • SALADS

1050 Deep Creek Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cake Dinner$45.00
Two (2) jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and a choice of two (2) sides
Crab Topped Shrimp (GF)$38.00
Four (4) jumbo shirmp topped with crab imperial and finished with a roasted tomato-basil cream sauce. Served with two (2) sides
New York Strip$30.00
8 oz. filet mignon served over mashed potatoes and topped with demi-glaze. Served with a choice of one additional side
Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Pound (GF)$15.00
Cooked in Old Bay, vadalia onion and fingerling potatoes served with a side of cocktail sauce
Sesame Tuna$16.00
Seafood Pasta$29.00
Shrimp, scallops and jumbo lump crab meat sauteed with tomato, roasted red peppers and scallions tossed in penne pasta. Available with white or spicy red sauce
Seafood Broil (GF)$29.00
Fresh cod, jumbo gulf shrimp and sea scallops lightly seasoned, buttered and broiled
Local Oysters (GF)
Served with cocktail and horsradish sauce
Basket of Fries$6.00
Crab Stuffed Avocado$18.00
Stuffed with fresh crab meat, sweet peppers, onion, tomato and topped with a jalapeno cream sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1050 Deep Creek Ave

Arnold MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
