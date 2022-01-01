Go
Donnelly's Public House

Open for indoor dining.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1 Water Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

GoCan KCBC Superhero$10.00
“East Coast” version of a West Coast-style IPA. Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine dominate. A subtle malt sweetness brings the beer into balance.
GoCan Y. Lion Pils$13.00
Donnelly Wrap$12.99
A true Donnelly's original... Warm roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese, onion rings & horseradish mayo in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with fries.
Blue Marg$8.00
Apple cider, Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka, Pinot Grigio, and other Autumnal magic.
French Dip$13.99
The BEST sandwich on the menu. Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted Martusciello Bomber roll. Served with Fries and a side of au jus.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Buttermilk marinated Panko breaded flash fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of wing sauce served on a Martusciello Bomber roll with lettuce. Served with a side of blue cheese and fries.
Turkey Reuben$12.99
Hearty slices of oven-roasted turkey w/ Cole slaw, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with fries.
10 Chicken Wings$13.99
We only use roaster cut wings, the meatiest grade available. Choice of sauce mild, medium, hot, country sweet, garlic parmesan, BBQ, BBQ garlic, Guinness BBQ, bourbon BBQ, Thai peanut, or teriyaki.
GoCan Maine Wolf's IPA$11.00
Double Dry Hopped version of their IPA brewed with Citra, Centennial, and Simcoe.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Water Street

Fairport NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

