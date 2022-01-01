Go
Donnie's Homespun Pizza

Donnie’s Homespun Decatur is located near the campus of Millikin University and serves the Decatur community at large. Donnie’s Homespun’s kitchen serves fresh pizzas, sandwiches, pita wraps, calzones, craft beers, and good times

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

126 S Oakland • $$

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

Paul Mccartney Wrap$10.25
Seitan, onion, peppers, mushroom, giardiniera, vegan cheese, mixed greens on pita
Veggie Melt$9.25
Spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomato, black olives, light pesto, mozzarella
Cheesy Bread$6.25
12" Create Your Own TC$9.50
Use your imagination
10" Create Your Own DD$9.75
Use your imagination
Vegan Sweet Potato$9.25
Garbanzo beans, sweet potato, spinach, tomato, onion, coconut curry
14" Create Your Own DD$14.50
Use your imagination
10" Create Your Own TC$7.25
Use your imagination
16" Create Your Own TC$13.75
Use your imagination
Vegan Antipasto$8.50
resh garbanzo beans, garlic, tomato, spinach, onion, giardiniera, black olives, tossed in pesto vinaigrette served with hot pita and hummus
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 S Oakland

Decatur IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
