Barbeque
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Donny B's BBQ Shack
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
19 Reviews
255 New Castle Rd
Butler, PA 16001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
255 New Castle Rd, Butler PA 16001
Nearby restaurants
Third Eye Pies - Butler
Come in and enjoy!
Villa Grande
Come in and enjoy!
Dr. Sous Custom Catering
Butler's #1 Rated Restaurant!
Butler Brew Works
Brewing up Adventurous Ales in downtown Butler!