Donny B's BBQ Shack

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

19 Reviews

255 New Castle Rd

Butler, PA 16001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Piggy Fries$11.00
Fries topped with homemade cheese sauce, pulled pork, cheddar, bacon, ranch & BBQ sauce
Pick 3 Meats & 3 Sides$12.00
Choose your 3 favorite meats and 3 favorite sides
3 oz of each, 18 oz total
Good for one big appetite or for sharing
Side Smoked Baked Beans$3.00
That's right we even smoke our beans, with the right touch of pork and spices
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Sliced juicy beef brisket with cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Nachos$8.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, diced onion & tomato
-- served with side of sour cream and salsa
Pick 2 Meats & 2 Sides$10.00
Choose your 2 favorite meats and 2 favorite sides
4oz of each, 16 oz total
5 Meat Sampler$18.00
Have it all! Brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sweet sausage, and ribs.
Side Corn Bread$3.00
Homemade golden delight!
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
The all-time children's favorite. Shown here with fries, but choose your favorite side.
Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Juicy, tender, smoked pulled pork topped with house blend BBQ sauce
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

255 New Castle Rd, Butler PA 16001

