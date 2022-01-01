Go
Toast

Donoli's

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

6510 rte 434 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.99
Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Prime Rib 10oz$22.99
Chef Salad$12.50
Doz Wings$14.50
Doz Jumbo Wings$15.50
Prime Rib 14oz$26.99
Round pizza$13.00
Prime Rib Sandwich$15.99
Boneless Wings$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6510 rte 434

Apalachin NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste of bengal

No reviews yet

If you are looking for authentic halal food then please Come in and enjoy!

Antonio's Bar & Trattoria

No reviews yet

Antonio’s Bar & Trattoria serves authentic Italian cuisine and homemade gelato at a classic Tuscan-inspired location. Antonio’s features award-winning martinis, outstanding espresso, and an extensive wine list in its elegant, classy bar.
We offer a beautiful and intimate catering venue for parties, receptions, showers, and business meetings with seating up to 50 in the dining room in addition to the bar area. Audio and projection options are now available to enhance your function.
Open nightly for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Offering catering options, wholesale gelato, packages for private parties, and a gelato cart for festivals and special events.

Mario's Pizza Owego

No reviews yet

Quality, homemade meals at affordable prices and a warm family atmosphere in which to enjoy them - that’s what you’ll always find at Mario’s

Rossi's Pizza Owego

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston