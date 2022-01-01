Go
Don's Grocery & Liquor

At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and brought it to today. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1100 S 1st St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Naughty Bacon Burger$11.95
Double Brisket Pattie, Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.95
Scrumptious Fried Chicken, House Made Ranch, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Cheese, All warmly wrapped in a flour tortilla and ready to make you smile!
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
Onion Rings$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with house made Ranch.
Single Naughty Bacon Burger$9.95
Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Double Naughty Angel Burger$8.95
Double Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
Tater Tots$3.95
House seasoned tater tots.
Single Naughty Angel Burger$6.95
American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
French Fries$2.95
House seasoned thin cut fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1100 S 1st St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
