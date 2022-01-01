Go
Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor

We are a locally owned pizzeria specializing in amazing pizza, sandwiches and appetizers. All of our menu items are created with the freshest ingredients. Our pizza dough is made daily and our homemade pizza sauce has the perfect combination of ingredients and spices to make our brand unique.

606 N Main Street

Popular Items

The Farva (House Stromboli)
Pizza sauce/crumbled sausage/ham/onion/pepperoni/bacon/green peppers/banana peppers/ham on hoagie roll (can substitute pizza sauce with BBQ sauce)
3 Cheese Garlic Bread$6.79
served with pizza sauce
Cow-N-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"$19.99
Pizza sauce/beef/sausage/kentucky legend ham/pepperoni/bacon/Mozz and prov cheese
The Perk (BBQ Stromboli)
BBQ sauce/pulled pork/candied jalepenos/pineapple/diced onion/mozz and prov on hoagie roll
Cheese Twinkies$8.99
16" BYO "base cheese"$15.29
The Gurg (BBQ) 12"$13.99
BBQ sauce/pulled pork/candied jalepenos/onion/pineapple/mozz and prov
Loaded Fries$3.99
12" BYO "base cheese"$11.99
The Larr (Deluxe) 12"$13.99
Pizza sauce/sausage/pepperoni/mushrooms/green pepper/black olives/bannana peppers/mozz and prov cheese/onions
Location

Evansville IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
