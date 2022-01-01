Go
Toast

Donut & The Pie

Scratch made donuts and pies!

518 Water St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

518 Water St

Concord NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barcos Food Company

No reviews yet

We value fresh, flavorful food and drinks creatively crafted from as many local purveyors possible! Our food highlights cuisines anywhere you dock your boat featuring steamed shellfish, street tacos, noodle bowls, rice bowls and more!

The Wobbly Hog Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7315

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SARA'S BIG APPLE

No reviews yet

We are a friendly atmosphere with an artsy vibe. We support local artist and display their work in the dining room. We have a HUGE menu consisting of hand tossed pizza, pastas, garlic knots, strombolis, wings, burgers, quesadillas and more! You can enjoy our full menu all day rather its dining inside,dining on our patio, curbside pick up or delivery. We hope you stop by soon and we look forward to meeting you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston