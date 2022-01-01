Go
Donut Distillery

CUSTOM MINI DONUTS, GOURMET COFFEE, LOCAL CRAFT BEER, MIMOSA FLIGHTS, SPIKED MILKSHAKES, DONUT SHOTS, AND MORE!
Let us cater your next event!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

311 Gallatin Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)

Popular Items

Donut 12 Pack$12.00
Special Packs$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
Donut 6 Pack$6.00
Americano$3.00
Espresso shot with hot or cold water
Coffee Liquor (Kahula) Boozie Toot$1.00
Donut 25 Pack$24.00
Donut 3 Pack$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
Box of Coffee$17.00
96 oz insulated box of coffee. Serves 8-10 people and includes cups, cream and sugar.
Vodka Boozie Toot$1.00
Mimosa TO GO$13.00
Everything is better with bubbles, especially juice! We have traditional orange juice or try a twist with cranberry juice, grapefruit juice or pineapple juice.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

311 Gallatin Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
