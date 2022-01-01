Go
Toast

Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

Come in and enjoy!

1427 Military Cutoff Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel$2.20
Coffee
Egg + Meat (Sandwich or Wrap)$5.57
Egg + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)$5.17
Meat + Egg + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)$6.32
Assorted Dozen$18.70
Our staff chooses twelve of our favorite donuts for you!
Munchies (Donut Holes)
Glazed yeast, Chocolate Cake Glazed, Glazed Traditional Cake, Cinnamon Sugar Traditional Cake, Plain Traditional Cake, Powdered Traditional Cake.
Choose Your Own Half Dozen$10.45
You choose six of your favorite donuts!
Choose Your Own Dozen$18.70
You choose twelve of your favorite donuts!
Single Donut$2.04
See full menu

Location

1427 Military Cutoff Rd

Wilmington NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0222

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Green House - Wilmington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!

True Blue Butcher and Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston