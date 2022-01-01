sufganiyot pre-order
redefining donuts in oakland, ca
3000 38th ave
Popular Items
Location
3000 38th ave
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jo's Modern Thai
Thai American restaurant in Oakland's Laurel District, offering a tropical menu of food & cocktails.
Degrees Plato
Taproom & Bottle Shop serving Mexican food!
Carbona Pizza
Yo! Delivery and take-out Detroit style and thin crust pies!
Bombera
Mexican and California cuisine. Bombera is a Mexican bar and grill with outside and inside dining. We are a full service restaurant with food to go options..