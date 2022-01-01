Go
Carl's Donuts and Bakery

7481 E. US Hwy 36, Suite B

Popular Items

Single Premium Donut$2.30
Cinnamon Fry$2.30
Full Premium Mix Dozen$14.30
Breakfast Sides
Cheese Cup$1.19
Breakfast Sandwiches
Full Dozen Glaze$12.30
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$10.29
Carl’s Famous Biscuits & Gravy
Fries$2.29
Location

Avon IN

Sunday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
