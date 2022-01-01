Go
Donut Villa Diner (Malden)

1 Highland Avenue

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$10.99
Vegan Avo Toast$7.99
Tomatoes, cucumbers, smashed avocado, olives and olive oil drizzle. Served on multigrain toast.
Vegan Chickn' and Fries$9.99
Made and seasoned in house. Choice of buffalo or plain Chickn'.
Contains soy.
Side Vegan Sausage$4.99
Two plant based breakfast sausage patties. Gluten Free.
Impossible Burger$12.99
Impossible patty served with lettuce, tomatoes , pickles and cheddar dayia cheese. Choice of French Fries or chips
Side Vegan Bacon$4.99
Three slices of Sweet Earth griddled bacon.
The Hungry Vegan$13.99
Tofu scrambled, choice of seitan style bacon(SweetEarth) or sausage(made in house), toast and homefries. Served with our fluffy vegan pancakes.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
Side Chickn'$7.99
Tofu based chicken, seasoned and fried in house.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle$10.99
Vegan waffle, strawberries, coconut whipped cream, chocolate drizzle.
Location

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
