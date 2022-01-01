Go
Toast

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

Come in and enjoy!

20 prospect street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Sandwich$2.99
B.L.E.T Sandwich$7.99
BLT meets egg. Served on multigrain toast
Single Vegan Donut$2.49
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
1/2 Dozen Donut$12.99
Single Donut$2.99
To-go Iced Coffee
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Hot Coffee To Go
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla
See full menu

Location

20 prospect street

cambridge MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:32 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:32 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ole Restaurant

No reviews yet

Ole offers an authentic, original and delicious Mexican Cuisine Experience on the Go!

Mainely Burgers

No reviews yet

Mainely Burgers is owned and operated by brothers Jack and Max Barber. Mainely Burgers has three Portland, Maine based food trucks (2012) and opened in Central Square in 2016. They and their “Burger Crew,” have worked hard to build and maintain a reputation for positive attitudes, great vibes and quality burgers.

New Republik

No reviews yet

Welcome to The New Republik!

Oleana

No reviews yet

Oleana is open daily for dine-in from 5:30-10:00pm. Takeaway is available for pickup between 5:30-9:00pm on Sundays - Thursdays and between 5:30-7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. We look forward to seeing you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston