Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

We are so grateful for the pleasure of serving our Winston-Salem family! Locally owned and operated with passion serving great authentic & modern Mexican eats made from scratch.

137 Jonestown Rd

Popular Items

Quesadilla Zapata's$9.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, shredded chicken, spinach, corn & black beans. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
Arroz Texano$13.50
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
Cheezy favorite stuffed with cheese and more!
Taco
Guacamole Dip$4.00
Made in small batches throughout the day.
Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)$11.00
Grilled Chicken. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Con Steak$11.50
Grilled steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Cheese Dip$3.50
Our signature creamy melted cheese.
o/Beans$4.00
Quesadilla Morelos (3)$12.50
Three grilled flour quesadillas with cheese, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado & lime.
Your choice of: Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo, Choristeak
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

137 Jonestown Rd

Winston Salem NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
