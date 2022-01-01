Go
Dooby's

A Korean-inspired neighborhood cafe.

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

802 N Charles St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado Club$12.50
country ham, applewood bacon, scallion aioli, sourdough
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Drip Coffee
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
K-Fried Chicken Buns$7.50
spicy garlic fried chicken, kimchi cucumber, roasted leek, gochujang aioli. 2 pieces.
Cold Brew$3.25
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Spicy Korean Street Style Noodles$14.50
straight noodles, rice cakes, soft-boiled egg, veggies, choice of Roasted Chicken, Pork Belly, Korean BBQ Steak, or
Marinated Tofu
Brown Rice & Chopped Super Greens Bowl$11.00
Latte$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk.
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Iced Latte$4.50
Espresso & milk poured over ice.
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

802 N Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
