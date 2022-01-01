Go
Dooley's

Come in and enjoy! A casual dining restaurant featuring great food, great service, with a unique craft beer list, full bar, and high quality, fresh ingredients in a fun, casual setting in the heart of downtown West Bend!

315 N Main St

Popular Items

WB Kimberly Burger$14.99
WB Dooleys Sliders$13.99
Angus Beef - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce - Brioche
WB Roasted Beet Salad$12.99
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Baby Beets and Goat Cheese. Served with a Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette
WB Bacon Brie Burger$14.99
WB Turkey Club Melt$13.99
WB Chicken Avocado Wrap$13.99
WB Street Corn & Chips$6.99
WB Cobb Salad$13.99
WB Nashville Chicken Sliders$15.99
WB Cheese Curds$8.99
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Marinara, Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauces
315 N Main St

West Bend WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
