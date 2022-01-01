DOMODOMO
Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.
383 Bridge Street
Location
383 Bridge Street
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Congress Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Oggies
Oggies is a handheld pasty and pie company, with all recipes unique to Oggies and all baked goods handmade with quality ingredients. Our handheld pies include Pasties, Sweetie Pies and other handheld pies. New varieties of sweet and savory pies are offered regularly.
Charlotte Patisserie - Cobble Hill
Come in and enjoy!
Black Forest Brooklyn
German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn