Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.

383 Bridge Street

383 Bridge Street

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
