Pies n Thighs - Doordash Kitchens
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
383 Bridge Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
383 Bridge Street, Brooklyn NY 11201
Nearby restaurants
Circa Brewing Co
Circa Brewing Co is a fully functioning brewery and brick oven pizza restaurant in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn
Boutros
Come in and enjoy!
Congress Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Black Forest Brooklyn
German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn