Dope! Asian Street Fare

Dude! You just stumbled upon the realio dealio. DOPE! Asian Street Fare has triumphantly returned to the Cincinnati food scene with a renewed focus on legit food as a locale’s dopest storyteller. You’ll be slammin’ as we transport you into the interesting and exotic as each dish makes you feel as if you’re in the middle of an Asian metropolis eating like a local. Experience a little Asian food tourism without leaving your homeys as you enjoy our comforting ramen bowls, crispy dumplings and soft and sweet bao buns.
Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newb to Asian street fare, we’re sure you’ll soon agree that #thisStuffIsDOPE!

100 E Court St 2nd Floor

Popular Items

Pork Belly Miso$17.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.
Lemongrass Chicken Bao$4.00
Chicken with arugula, sprouts, crispy onions with cilantro Maggi mayo
Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu$15.00
Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushrooms, arugula, cilantro, soft-boil egg, and green onion in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with fried onions.
Pork Belly Bao$4.00
Braised pork belly with slivered green onion, cucumber with spicy hoisin sauce.
Crispy Tofu Bao$4.00
Fried tofu with arugula, pickled carrots, pickled daikon with spicy hoisin sauce.
Pork Dumpling Ramen$13.00
Dumplings served over ramen in a shoyu broth with arugula, bean sprouts, shiitake and green onions.
Veggie Dumplings 5pc$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
Pork Dumpling 5pc$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
Char Siu Bao$4.00
Shredded pork with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.
Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Lemongrass chicken served with dashi mushrooms, arugula, bean sprouts, soft-boil egg, and green onion over steamed rice. Topped with fried onions drizzled with cilantro maggi aioli.
Location

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

