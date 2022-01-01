Go
Toast

Doppio Zero

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Mountain View.

160 Castro Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fungo Pizza$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, goat cheese, fontina cheese, thyme, truffle oil, Italian chilies
Salmone Griglia$27.00
Fresh grilled salmon, in guazzetto sauce, served with fresh vegetable
Trecciolina$14.00
Fresh Organic arugula, hearts of palm, tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, mozzarella
In lemon avocado vinaigrette
Marechiaro$24.00
Homemade squid ink tagliolini, jumbo scallops, clams, roasted garlic, in light spicy tomato sauce
Ravioli$20.00
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
DoppioZero Pizza$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula,
shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
Fett Wild Boar$22.00
Homemade egg fettuccine pasta with braised Wild boar ragu’ and Pecorino Sardo cheese
Pulcinella Pizza$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
Salsiccia Pizza$19.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, light spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, black olives
See full menu

Location

160 Castro Street

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fontaine Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen

No reviews yet

A unique fusion of authentic Tonkotsu Ramen and Izakaya-style small plates in a modern and spacious semi-private atmosphere.

Steins Beer Garden

No reviews yet

STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston