Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the East Bay in Concord.

Popular Items

Calamari & Shrimp$15.00
Deep fried calamari and shrimp
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and E.V.O.O
La Carne Pizza$20.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte Mozzarella, spicy Spanish Chorizo, Italian sausage
Ravioli$20.00
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
Truffle Fries$7.00
Shoes strings fries with truffle
Doppio Zero Pizza$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula,
shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, E.V.O.O
Broccolini$8.00
Sautéed broccolini, olive oil, garlic,
italian chilies
Fungo Pizza$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, goat cheese, fontina cheese, thyme, truffle oil, italian chilies
Il Ragu'$19.00
Homemade tube pasta with braised Pork Ragu’, Parmigiano Reggiano
2025 Diamond Blvd

Concord CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
BURGER JOINT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Puesto Concord Veranda

No reviews yet

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

Next Level Burger

No reviews yet

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

