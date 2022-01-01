Go
Toast

Doppio Zero

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the Hayes Valley in SF.

395 Hayes Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ravioli$18.00
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
Margherita$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, fior di latte Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil.
Brussels Sprouts$16.00
Fried Brussels sprouts, Pancetta (Bacon) Parmigiano Reggiano, red wine vinegar
Broccolini$8.00
Sautéed broccolini, olive oil, garlic, Italian chilies
Pera$14.00
Fresh Organic Arugula, Asian Pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, lemon, honey, thyme vinaigrette.
Add Shrimp 6 | Add Chicken 5 |Add Salmon 10
Il Ragu$18.00
Homemade tube pasta with braised Pork ragu', Parmigiano Reggiano
Polpettine$14.00
Neapolitan style Meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce
Limoncello Cake$10.00
A combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls
La Carne$19.00
San Marzano Tomato sauce, fior di latte Mozzarella, Spanish Chorizo, Italian Sausage
Doppio Zero Pizza$20.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
See full menu

Location

395 Hayes Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Afterwork Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biergarten

No reviews yet

Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.

B-Side San Francisco

No reviews yet

Pre-order drinks for SFJAZZ shows!

Northern Duck

No reviews yet

Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston