Doragon Ramen

Welcome to Doragon. Ramen & Tea Cafe. Now open for lunch serving authentic Thai dishes, and Authentic Japanese dishes for dinner.

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN

1 West Union St • $$

Avg 4.6 (743 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Thai Peanut Mazemen$16.00
Wavey ramen noodles tossed with house peanut sauce and cilantro. Topped with chicken chashu, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, peanut sauce and chopped peanuts.
Doragon (Hellfire) Ramen$17.00
miso broth | black garlic tare | secret blend of chilis | thick cut pork belly | ajitama | takana | roasted sweet corn | chili threads | nori
Chicken Ramen$17.00
8 hour slow simmered chicken bone stock | Japanese Shoyu Chicken Tenders | baby shanghai bok choy | fresh shitake mushrooms | menma | roasted sweet corn | sesame oil | crispy fried garlic | nori
TanTan Ramen$17.00
Creamy sesame broth | Japanese Soboro, fresh ground pork cooked in seasoned shoyu | baby shanghai bok choy | matsutake shoyu bean sprouts | scallions | nori
Kaeng Khiao Wan - Green Curry Ramen$17.00
Creamy Coconut Green Curry broth made with house chicken stock | pork belly chashu | summer squash | wood ear mushroom | snow peas | Thai basil | matsutake bean sprouts and nori.
Wings - 10 Piece$16.00
10 Jumbo Party Wings with your choice of 1 flavor.
Japanese Gyoza$10.00
Selection of Japanese style Gyoza pan-fried served with ginger chili dipping sauce.
Tonkotsu Ramen$17.00
Rich pork bone broth | thick cut pork belly chashu | kikurage | takana | ajitama | scallions | nori
Vegetarian Crispy Rolls (4)$8.00
Crispy Thai Spring rolls filled with Cabbage, Chinese black mushrooms, carrots, glass noodle, celery and garlic are deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Miso Ramen$17.00
Miso Broth | black garlic tare | thick cut pork belly chashu | ajitsuke shitake | namtake | roasted sweet corn | scallions | mayu | nori - Pictured with Beef.
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1 West Union St

Ashland MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
