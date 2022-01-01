Go
Chicken Wings$15.00
Thai chili, hot & honey OR classic buffalo, bleu cheese dressing & celery
Dorceasar$20.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, avocado, egg, Parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons, Parmesan dressing
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha aioli, scallions
Dorcea Burger$14.00
100% Certified Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Meatloaf$17.00
Char-grilled meatloaf, spicy tomato glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Chicken + Andouille Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, cheddar-jack, caramelized onion, flour tortilla, chipotle-honey drizzle
Granny Smith Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, Granny Smith apples, brie cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mixed greens, choice of dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Chicken Alfredo$19.00
Blackened chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, cream, cheese tortellini
Fried Calamari$14.00
Chili garlic sauce, banana peppers, scallions
Intimate
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1314 Washington St

Wilmington DE

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
