Tonic Seafood & Steak

TON-IC /TÄNIK/ ADJECTIVE

1. Providing a feeling of vigor or well-being; invigorating.

Tonic Seafood & Steak is downtown Wilmington’s hottest destination! Newly renovated, our contemporary design now takes over the entire block. Executive Chef, Patrick Bradley’s menu includes more seafood and lighter fare options, while continuing to offer the high-quality steaks we are so known for. Guests will immediately sense a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere surrounded by beautiful light fixtures, metallic gold seating, and a glass enclosed room. We look forward to welcoming you into our restaurant and sharing our experience with you!

