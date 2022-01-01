Go
Toast

DORO Marketplace

Come in and enjoy!

1253 New Britain Ave • $$

Avg 4 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

DMP BK Burrito$7.95
Eggs | Bacon | Tater Tots | Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | Flour Tortilla **Contains Dairy, Egg, & Gluten**
DMP Caesar$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts | Pecorino | Croutons | Garlic Dressing **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
The Main Bowl$10.95
Quinoa | Avocado | Radish | Green Chic Peas | Hummus | Sweet Potato | Chimichurri **Contains Sesame & May Contain Gluten**
Iced Latte 16oz.$4.50
Two Shots of Espresso with steamed milk over ice
DMP Mean Green$8.95
Baby Kale | Frisse | Quinoa | GreenChic Peas | Crispy Brussels Sprouts | Pickled Red Onions | House Vinaigrette
Chicken the Other Way$9.95
Crispy Fried Chicken | Baby Gem Lettuce | Sweet Pickles | Remoulade **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
DMP South Main$5.95
Smoked Bacon | Eggs | Cheddar Cheese | House Made Brioche Roll **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
DORO Bowl$12.95
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Avocado | Roasted Corn | Pickled Onions | Cherry Tomato | Green Rice | Chimichurri
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
The King of Wrap$9.95
Flour Tortilla | Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Lettuce | Smashed Avocado | Pickled Onions | Chimichurri **Contains Gluten**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1253 New Britain Ave

West Hartford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DORO Marketplace Catering

No reviews yet

DORO Marketplace online catering options.

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

Frida West Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank Pepe’s of West Hartford

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston