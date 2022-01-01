DORO Marketplace Catering
DORO Marketplace online catering options.
1253 New Britain Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1253 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford CT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
DORO Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
Frida West Hartford
Come in and enjoy!
Frank Pepe’s of West Hartford
Passionate about pizza since 1925!