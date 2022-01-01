DORO Marketplace Catering

Go
1253 New Britain Avenue

Popular Items

Meat & Cheese Platter$120.00
domestic, local and imported cheese, house-cured and handcrafted salumi, cured ham, breadsticks. crackers, crostini, and traditional accoutrement
Broccoli & Potato Quiche$24.00
fresh eggs, broccoli, olive oil poached potatoes
Zohara Dips & Spreads$80.00
hummus, roasted eggplant spread, lebne, grape leaves, sweet pepper spread, pickled vegetables, whipped feta, raw vegetables & fresh pita
Spinach, Tomato & Feta Quiche$24.00
fresh eggs, spinach, tomato, feta
Sandwich Platter for 10 ppl$132.00
choose four sandwiches options (serves 10-12)
Croissant Platter$60.00
Assortment of croissants which may include: Classic Butter, Pain Au Chocolate, Seasonal Fruit, Chocolate Hazelnut, Almond, Pistachio (Serves 10-12)
Mean Green Half Pan (serves 8-10)$50.00
baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette
Main Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)$95.00
quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri
DORO Cookie Platter$35.00
4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip
Bacon, Fontina & Shallot Quiche$24.00
fresh eggs, applewood bacon, fontina, shallots
Location

West Hartford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
No reviews yet

