Go
Toast

Dos Batos

We Are A Scratch Made Kitchen Focused On Quality Products & Mesquite Wood Cooking!

TACOS

2525 W Anderson Ln • $

Avg 4.5 (2011 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2525 W Anderson Ln

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

hi wings

No reviews yet

The Best Korean Fried Chicken is in Austin.
hiwings is proud to serve you truly delicious and fresh chicken cooked with the most carefully selected (and the best!) ingredients.

Benvolio's

No reviews yet

Benvolio’s is your neighborhood spot for sandwiches, pizza and Italian flavors on the go!

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bartlett's

No reviews yet

Consistency in service and quality defines us. You are not just having dinner, you are having a true dining experience at Bartletts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston