Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Davis
  • /
  • Dos Coyotes Border Cafe - North Davis
Banner picView gallery

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe - North Davis

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1411 West Covell Blvd

Davis, CA 95616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1411 West Covell Blvd, Davis CA 95616

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ume Tea - Davis - 1411 West Covell Boulevard ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
1411 West Covell Boulevard Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Davis - Davis
orange star4.6 • 5,745
640 W Covell Blvd. Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
Jacks Urban Eats - Davis
orange star3.4 • 360
1321 W Covell Blvd Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ] - 640 W. Covell Blvd. Ste D Davis, CA 95616
orange starNo Reviews
640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
MUSETTE
orange starNo Reviews
825 Russell Boulevard Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Davis
orange starNo Reviews
825 Russell blvd # 23 Davis, CA 95835
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davis

Fire Wings Davis - Davis
orange star4.6 • 5,745
640 W Covell Blvd. Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
Paesanos
orange star4.3 • 4,594
139 G St Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Davis

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe - North Davis

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston