Munchies Grill - 30447 Cedar Neck Rd,
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
30447 Cedar Neck Rd,, Ocean View DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant - 789 Garfield Pkwy
No Reviews
789 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurant
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocean View
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant