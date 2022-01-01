Go
Banner picView gallery

Munchies Grill - 30447 Cedar Neck Rd,

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

30447 Cedar Neck Rd,

Ocean View, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

30447 Cedar Neck Rd,, Ocean View DE 19971

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant - 789 Garfield Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
789 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
DiFebo's Market
orange starNo Reviews
788 Garfield Parkway Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,115
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Heidaway
orange star4.2 • 452
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean View

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ocean View

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Munchies Grill - 30447 Cedar Neck Rd,

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston