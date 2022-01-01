Go
We're unlike anything else in the Triangle.
Dos Perros offers fresh, contemporary Mexican cuisine, an extensive beer list, carefully chosen wines and innovative cocktails. And we serve it all in a warm but upscale environment.
Ideally located, we are just a couple-minute walk from the Durham Performing Arts Center & Carolina Theater, making us a popular pre- or post-performance restaurant destination.
200 N Mangum St Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)

Popular Items

Chile Relleno$14.00
A Dos Perros Classic! Cheese & vegetable stuffed poblano pepper, black bean puree, crema (Vegetarian, GF) (Vegan option available with vegan cheese & cashew crema)
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas with your choice of filling, side of black beans and brown rice (gf)
Braised beef short rib w/chipolte cream sauce
Pulled chicken w/toasted pumpkin seed mole
Quesadilla$8.00
12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo
Guacamole$7.00
Made daily! Avocado, lime, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, Comes with homemade tortilla chips. (Vegan, GF)
Tacos$14.00
Handmade corn tortillas with filling, served with black beans and rice (GF)
Choose your topping - barbacoa (beef) / carnitas (pork) / chicken salsa verde / local tempeh "pibil" w/roasted vegetables / fried shrimp (w/pico de gallo & chipotle aioli) / fried flounder (w/pico de gallo & chipotle aioli)
Green to Go Container
Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order.
GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ).
Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Both Homemade!
Burrito$8.00
10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of filling, black beans, rice, asadero cheese, and crema.
Queso Fundido$9.00
House-seasoned chorizo, queso asadero, crema, tortilla chips (GF)
Tacos de Birria$16.00
Homemade corn tortillas, fried in beef fat toasted lightly with asadero cheese, filled with our barbacoa, then topped with an avocado/tomatillo sauce and radish. Served with rice, black beans, and a consomé dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

200 N Mangum St Suite 101

Durham NC

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
