Go
Toast

Dos Rios Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

60 Court St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)

Popular Items

Dos Rios Chimichurri Steak Tacos$16.00
Carne Asada, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Veggie Bowl$13.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Rice, Refried Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn Salsa, Lettuce and White Chili Aioli
House Queso$9.00
Nachos$12.00
Queso, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Black Bean, Corn, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
Dos Rios Shrimp Tacos$16.50
Tempura Batter, Avocado Ranch, Pico De Gallo, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chip Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Carnitas Tacos$13.50
Jarritos Braised Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Crema, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Burrito$14.00
Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema
Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema
Street Style Tacos$10.00
3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 Court St.

Binghamton NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pho Nomenal Vietnamese restaurant

No reviews yet

Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

Legacy Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Social on State

No reviews yet

Modern decadent restaurant and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton

The Stone Fox

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston