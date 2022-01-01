Dos Taquitos
Welcome to Dos Taquitos, Raleigh's dinner spot for family and friends! Dos Taquitos was born from the heart of Carlos Salamanca who shares a love for Mexican Cuisine, Art, & Culture.
6101 Glenwood Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6101 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa Carbone
Family run and operated Italian restaurant
Sean's Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Crabtree Ale House New
Come in and enjoy!
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Come in and enjoy!