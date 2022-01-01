Go
Dos Taquitos

Welcome to Dos Taquitos, Raleigh's dinner spot for family and friends! Dos Taquitos was born from the heart of Carlos Salamanca who shares a love for Mexican Cuisine, Art, & Culture.

6101 Glenwood Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

Mariposa Quesadilla$6.95
Two flour tortillas with cheese and served with cilantro rice.
Guacamole Dip$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
Esa Chimichanga$13.00
A large flour tortilla filled with spanish rice and cheese. Topped with a warmed up creamy red salsa and cabbage. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Choose Fried or Baked.
Quesadilla$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
Enchiladas de Puebla$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
I DO NOT NEED UTENSILS
If you have any type of allergy please be sure to notify us. *NOTICE: the consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness *NOTICE: items may come in contact with nuts, soy, glute, and/or dairy.
Extra Bag of Chips$0.95
*fried in the same fryer as Gluten items
Original Steak Tacos$20.00
Two flour tortillas grilled flawlessly and smothered with melted chihuahua cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. These mouthwatering tacos are then packed full of our famous carne asada. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Extra Small Salsa$1.50
5.5oz container of our fresh homemade salsa *vegan
Cheese Dip$6.00
Jalapenos makes this blend of cheeses spicy and delicious
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6101 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

