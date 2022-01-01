Gotham Bagels South Loop

Gotham Bagels has been serving handmade New York style bagels for more than twenty years. We make our bagels the traditional way – mixing the ingredients in house, rolling by hand, kettle-boiling, and baking in a rotating deck oven. We offer gourmet sandwich creations, house smoked white fish, thin sliced pastrami, and premium smoked salmon. Enjoy the finest pickles in the country, and traditionally mixed tuna fish salad. Online ordering only!

