Go
Toast

Dos Toros

Come in and enjoy!

101 Maiden Lane

No reviews yet

Location

101 Maiden Lane

New York City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go! Go! Curry!

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

Sushi & Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Split Eights

No reviews yet

Coffee & Cocktails

The Wooly. Foods & Spirits.

No reviews yet

Foods and spirits for all!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston