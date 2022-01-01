Go
Dos Urban Cantina

Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.

TACOS

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE • $$

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
6 pc Tamal Tots$6.00
Crispy tots made from our sweet corn tamal. Served with habanero crema. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, but potential cross contact with gluten..
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
Any 2 Taco Combo
Choose Any 2 Tacos. Price varies based on tacos selected.
All Tacos EXCEPT Baja-Style Fish Taco are Gluten Free
Trio of Dips$12.00
4 oz. each of Roasted Tomato Salsa, Guacamole, Sikil Pak (aka Pumpkin Seed Hummus). Served with House Made Tortilla Chips. Vegan, Gluten Free EXCEPT Chips have potential Cross Contact with Gluten.
Carnitas Taco$6.00
Slowly braised shredded pork, black beans, salsa verde, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
Guacamole$9.00
8. oz. Garnished with onion & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten free, but chips have the potential for cross contact with gluten from the fryer.
Baja-Style Fish Taco$7.00
Baja style battered and fried Pacific Cod, pumpkin seed hummus, pickled veggies, pickled onion & jalapeno, tomato, cilantro. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE!
Grilled Veggie Taco$5.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa macha, onion, cilantro. Served on a corn tortilla. Gluten Free, Vegan.
Chicken Verde Taco$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

