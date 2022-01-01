Dos Urban Cantina
Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.
TACOS
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bungalow by Middle Brow
hey! we like to ferment things. including twigs. and socks. but mostly foodstuffs. ... oh and then we play EBO TAYLOR everyday. sound and vision. beck hansen is fake news.
Revolution Brewpub
Fresh beer and scratch-made food in the heart of Logan Square.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
Come on in and enjoy!
Navigator Taproom
Come in and enjoy!