Dos Taqueria

Dos Taqueria at Revival Food Hall serving: Tacos, Taco Bowls and Taco Salads.

125 South Clark St

Popular Items

Carne Asada Bowl$10.75
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
Location

125 South Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
