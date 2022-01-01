Go
Toast

DosBros Café

A family owned business bringing authentic Puerto Rican food to our community.

141 Broadway Ste 220

No reviews yet

Popular Items

COMBO #4$13.25
Chicharron Meal$9.50
EMPANDILLAS
Sweet Plantain (3)$1.50
Tostones(5)$3.25
TRIPLETA$15.00
Dasani Water Bottle$1.88
COMBO #5$16.50
COMBO #3$12.50
COMBO #1$11.25
See full menu

Location

141 Broadway Ste 220

Hanover PA

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zeichen des Pferdes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

No reviews yet

Old School Pizzeria with a touch of Old World Italian fare and a Modern Twists, that fits just right in Downtown Hanover. Offering the finest ingredients to create delicious, family tested, meals for you and your family. Let our family feed yours today!

Shultz's Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Since 1939 Shultz's Delicatessen has earned a reputation for providing exceptional foods and superior service. We take great pride in offering our customers a wide range of meats, seafood, cheeses, breads, salads and sweets. Our recipes for quality include only the freshest ingredients. Conveniently located at 918 Carlisle Street in Hanover, stop in and see why superior service is always in good taste.

Taphouse 6

No reviews yet

Family friendly American fare pub food and drink with a MD style seafood and Tex-Mex infusion!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston