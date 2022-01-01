Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill
We are proud to bring this tex-mex cuisine to the New Braunfels area. Dos Rios is a scratch-kitchen and bar that prides itself on quality, unique and daily prepared ingredients. Each dish presented is made to order, fresh and sizzling hot from the kitchen. $3 Happy Hour Ritas 11-6:30, 1/2 off chicken fajita Wednesday's and $10 Lunch menu all week!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
1281 N. Academy Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1281 N. Academy Ave
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gainz Cafe
Diet & Allergy friendly cafe & bakery, specializing in the most convenient way to use food as medicine. Invest in yourself, by eliminating toxic processed foods, artificial preservatives and flavors without ever sacrificing taste!
Huisache Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Pour Haus Patio Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL
COME IN AND ENJOY!