Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill

We are proud to bring this tex-mex cuisine to the New Braunfels area. Dos Rios is a scratch-kitchen and bar that prides itself on quality, unique and daily prepared ingredients. Each dish presented is made to order, fresh and sizzling hot from the kitchen. $3 Happy Hour Ritas 11-6:30, 1/2 off chicken fajita Wednesday's and $10 Lunch menu all week!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

1281 N. Academy Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (779 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1281 N. Academy Ave

New Braunfels TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

